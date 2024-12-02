Study: 60 percent of digital purchases to be made via smartphone

The new study shows that 58.6% of the country’s digital buyers ages 14 and older, accounting for 25.17 million people, will make online purchases via smartphone in 2017.

According to eMarketer’s predictions, UK retail ecommerce sales made via smartphones will be worth GBP 16 billion in 2017, accounting for 46.5% of overall retail mobile ecommerce sales, which includes both smartphones and other mobile devices such as tablets. Furthermore, the total value of transactions made through mobile ecommerce is expected to hit GBP 35 billion.

Following this trends, the smartphone commerce will increase by 45.7% from 2016, outpacing the anticipated 14.5% increase in overall retail ecommerce. Further predictions put the retail mobile ecommerce in the UK at GBP 58.50 billion, with a 51.7% share of the country’s retail ecommerce sales, by 2021.