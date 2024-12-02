StrongKey, NCCoE to help retailers reduce fraud with multi-factor authentication

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is a US government organisation that builds and shares solutions to cybersecurity problems faced by the US businesses. NCCoE has just released a draft practice guide NIST Special Publication 1800-17, Multifactor Authentication for E-Commerce.

This practice guide demonstrates how commercially available technologies like StrongKey CryptoEngine can be integrated with existing web and mobile applications to enable strong authentication as well as receive transaction authorisation using digital signatures to mitigate the risk of ecommerce fraud. The guide provides detailed instructions on how to accomplish these objectives.

StrongKey was chosen as a Technical Collaborator on the strength of its products and ability to contribute towards the completion of the projects mission. The company contributed its FIDO Certified server and created an open-source component, Magfido, demonstrating the use of FIDO-based strong authentication with Magento.