Stripe to power Facebook Buy button

Facebook first began testing a `Buy` button within the News Feed in July 2014. The `Buy` button, which allows Facebook users to purchase goods that are featured in ads or posts on the social network, is still in its test phase. Facebook partnered with Stripe in 2013 on a separate project that enables Facebook users to autofill their payment information from Facebook when using third-party apps.

Stripe is a startup that was founded and established in 2010 to create a developer-friendly way to accept payments online and in mobile apps. The company enables frictionless transactions via the licensing of APIs designed for a number of languages including Java, Python, Node, and Ruby. In addition to Facebook, the company counts Apple and Twitter among its partners. With Twitter, it will facilitate a similar buy button. With Apple, Stripe will act as a highly recommended payments partner for the Apple Pay system.

Other companies that use Stripe include TED, Humble Bundle, Foursquare and Dailymotion.

