Stripe Terminal now available to all customers in the US

Businesses of all types are already using Stripe Terminal to build their in-person payment experiences. Online-first retailers are using Terminal to build a fully customised in-person checkout.

With the JavaScript, iOS, and Android SDKs, customers can integrate Stripe Terminal into their web, iOS, or Android app. They can customise every user-facing aspect of the POS, including the reader screen. What is more, they can set up in-person payments for subscription businesses using Stripe Billing, or for platforms and marketplaces using Stripe Connect.

Earlier in 2019, Stripe has revealed the launch of Stripe Billing, which offers a simplified process for SaaS and subscription-based businesses to manage regularly recurring payments.