Stripe shifts focus to brick-and-mortar retail

The new offering, fuelled by the acquisition earlier this year of the software startup Index, aims to make Stripe a payments solution for fast-growing internet businesses that sell products and services in-person as well as online. Beyond consumer product businesses, Stripe is also targeting B2B software platforms whose own customers operate brick-and-mortar chains.

According to the company, its new product will allow merchants to customise what shoppers see on the checkout screen and to also manage all of their checkout equipment from one online account. Stripe has partnered with companies like Verifone to be able to sell their checkout equipment that will work with its payment service.

Earlier in 2018, the company has announced the launch of Stripe Issuing, a platform for creating, distributing, and managing physical and virtual cards via APIs.