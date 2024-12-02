Stripe secures USD 80 mln in new funding round

The new round of financing, which included investment from venture-capital investors Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Founders Fund, brings the companys total funding to more than USD 130 million.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements. The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding.

In recent news, Stripe had revealed plans to enter into an agreement with Twitter to allow retailers to accept credit cards directly through tweets.

