Stripe rolls out Weixin Pay support across Stripe Terminal

These countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. The integration follows a long-standing partnership between the two companies that began in 2017.

The move gives Stripe-supported businesses the option to accept Weixin Pay, also known internationally as WeChat Pay, both online and in physical retail environments. Previously, Weixin Pay was only available through Stripe’s online payment offerings.

Targeting the global Chinese consumer base

Weixin Pay, part of Tencent’s Weixin ecosystem, is a digital wallet used by more than a billion monthly active users. Beyond mainland China, Tencent is aiming to capture demand among the global Chinese diaspora, over 50 million people residing abroad, many of whom are familiar with mobile-first payment methods.

Stripe officials stated that its users have already seen increased revenues from Chinese consumers after adopting local payment methods such as Weixin Pay. With the capability now extended to physical sales through Stripe Terminal and its newest devices, including the Stripe Reader S700, the company anticipates further gains among merchants catering to this demographic.

The partnership includes support for Tencent’s Global Gift Pack Mini Program, which allows brands to engage more directly with Weixin users through Weixin’s app environment. The tool is designed to promote visibility among Chinese consumers outside China and is accessible to merchants participating in the integration.

Use cases for the new capability include educational institutions and retail services. For instance, Torrens University Australia uses Stripe to process tuition fees from international students, while the Asian food delivery platform HungryPanda reportedly expanded its customer base in the UK by integrating Weixin Pay.

Officials from Tencent described the Stripe partnership as a continuation of efforts to support unified commerce across global markets. Stripe representatives highlighted the value of consolidating payment data from both online and in-person sales channels into a single dashboard, which they say helps businesses track performance and manage fraud risk.