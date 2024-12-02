Stripe raises USD 100 mln at a USD 22 bln valuation

The September funding round increased the companys valuation from USD 9 billion to USD 20 billion. However, this round of funding helped Stripe’s valuation to boost to USD 22 billion.

Founded in September 2011, the company aims to provide an easy way for online businesses to accept payments. Since then, Stripe has shown interest in cryptocurrency, contributing in 2014 with USD 3 million to help get Stellar going further.

However, in 2018, Stripe dropped any support for Bitcoin. Stripe is also part of a class of developer-first companies including Shopify, Twilio, and SendGrid, aiming to facilitate the participation of any company in online commerce and marketing.