Stripe provides multi-currency support

As a result, businesses running on Stripe can now begin selling in almost any currency. Stripe will automatically handle all necessary conversions and perform daily deposits in its users bank accounts.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements. The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding.

In recent news, Stripe has secured USD 80 million in a new funding round which gives the startup a valuation of USD 1.75 billion.

