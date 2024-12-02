Stripe launches its services in Australia

Moreover, the company has begun testing in 3 Scandinavian countries, as part of Stripe’s expansion agenda. The moves comes after the company struck a deal with Chinese payments service Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, to allow Chinese buyers to pay for purchases on the US service.

Stripe now operates in countries like Canada, the UK and Ireland, and is beta-testing in European countries such as Finland and Switzerland. It has also begun beta-testing in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, according to a company representative.

Stripe offers a multi-currency service as a way for businesses to begin accepting payments from around the world.

The company has raised USD 130 million from investors. It was valued at USD 1.75 billion in a January 2014 round of funding from venture capitalists, including Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Founders Fund. Other backers include Andreessen Horowitz and PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel, Max Levchin and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.

