



Through this move, Stripe seeks to further scale France’s digital economy, enabling businesses across the region to benefit from advanced capabilities that support the growth and efficiency of their operations.











What’s new from Stripe?

Announced at the Stripe Tour Paris, the company’s annual conference in France, the new capabilities include:

Payment Foundation Model, which gathers subtle signals that previous specialised models were not able to, and facilitates performance optimisation;

Additional payment methods, including titres-restaurant and Open Banking payments, which bring the total of options supported by Stripe to more than 125;

Stripe Orchestration, enabling set up, management, and optimisation of payment performance across multiple providers, available in the Stripe Dashboard;

Stripe Capital, allowing businesses to access financing directly from the Stripe Dashboard more efficiently. Later in 2025, the over 1000 French platforms on Stripe are set to also be able to extend financing to their customers, in turn supporting expansion opportunities for small businesses across the region;

Stripe Tax for registering, calculating, and filing taxes in 102 countries.

Furthermore, Stripe plans to scale its money management features. Over the next year, French businesses are set to be able to hold, manage, and spend balances in multiple currencies in their existing Stripe account. Additionally, they will be able to pay out to customers, contractors, and other third parties in 50 countries by using an email address. Stripe currently collaborates with several AI startups in France, including Mistral, Dust, Nabla, and Hugging Face, as well as French unicorns.

The move comes just after Stripe announced its intention to acquire Privy, a crypto wallet infrastructure provider, to further expand its Web3 capabilities. At that time, the deal’s amount was not yet disclosed by either Stripe or Privy, however, the latter confirmed the acquisition on 11 June 2025. The transaction came as part of Stripe’s strategy to improve how blockchain technology and tools were integrated into mainstream digital products.