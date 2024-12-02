Stripe, JCB sign MOU for global partnership

Officially launched in Japan in 2016, Stripe provides multicurrency payment processing for merchants worldwide, from startups to major corporations.

JCB, the only international payments company based in Japan, has a global payment acceptance network to serve the over 110 million JCB card members living in 24 countries and regions.

The agreement will enable JCB brand acceptance at merchants using the Stripe payment solution, in any local currency around the world. Stripe merchants will be able to access a wide range of consumers, while JCB card members will be able to purchase products and services from Stripe merchants.