Stripe introduces new partner programme

Companies including Sage, Intercom, Shopify, Xero, Tito, Docusign and Taxamo are among the first to be added as verified partners. Partner programmes are aimed to encourage companies to sell or recommend a particular company’s products and/or services.

The new programme seeks to formalise a number of informal partnerships Stripe has established over the years, but also provides priority support and early invites to product betas.

The new programme will have two partner types and two tiers. According to Irish Times, for every EUR 1 it currently makes, partners can expect to make EUR 1.42.

Stripe offers payment-processing services for online and mobile transactions, supporting credit-card payments in more than 130 currencies, bank transfers, Alipay and WeChat Pay. It previously also accepted bitcoin but recently ended support for it.