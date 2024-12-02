Stripe integrates more payment methods for European customers

Stripe’s customers can activate the payment methods from their dashboard, while European businesses can now also enable 3D secure for their customers.

Credit cards may be popular in countries like the US, the UK or South Korea, but in Europe there are countries where other, local payment methods are far more popular. In the Netherlands, for example, 56% prefer to pay with the local payment method iDeal.

The third-party payments processor said US businesses will also be able to accept these methods soon, while it will continue to add more payments to its system.