Stripe enters New Zealand payments market

The US-baesd company has been beta testing its products in New Zealand since the beginning of 2017 and has already signed an agreement with Kiwi start-up company Xero. The strategic expansion is due to the increasing number of new tech companies in the country that are looking to expand globally, the high smartphone penetration and the largely cashless market.

The company aims to boost the New Zealand’s ecommerce, which is still in its infancy, providing a wide range of services, from payments to fraud detection solutions.