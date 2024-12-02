Stripe Connect supports Express accounts for businesses

To onboard a business, payment platforms need identity verification and tax checks to comply with financial laws and regulation. Stripe’s Express service will automatically collect the right information when onboarding businesses and individuals, the company announced in a blog post.

Express also allows clients to customize the branding of the onboarding flow and dashboard to make the rest of their product experience.

Early examples of use-cases include Lugg, an on-demand marketplace for moving and delivery, and WeddingWire, an online wedding marketplace.