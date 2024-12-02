Stripe announces expansion to Eastern Europe

The US-based company will be expanding into Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Greece, and Portugal, it said, with that move being driven from its Dublin office, which doubles as its international engineering hub. Currently, Stripe has more than 2,000 employees, serving more than a million users worldwide.

Following the announcement, businesses in the eight countries covered by the expansion will be able to accept payments in 130 currencies using Stripe’s payments and treasury network.

Earlier in 2019, Stripe has launched a loan service for its customers, called Stripe Capital – starting with the US.