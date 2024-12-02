Stripe allows Bonanza sellers to accept credit card payments

The Stripe fees for merchants processing payments in the US are 2.9% + USD 0.30 per transaction, though sellers can contact Stripe’s support team to discuss their options. According to Bonanza, there are no additional fees from the company aside from the final value fees and nothing about their billing process will change.

Amazon Pay is available for established sellers and all Bonanza sellers can continue to integrate with PayPal. They can create a Stripe account by visiting their Payments & Purchases settings on the platform.

Existing Stripe customers can connect their account directly on Stripe, while new sellers joining Bonanza will be able to opt in during the booth activation process.