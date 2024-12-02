Stripe acquires Tonic to grow its offering

Tonic has rebranded to RunKit and will continue to operate independently, venturebeat.com reports.

RunKit provides access to a sandboxed JavaScript environment where client can use various node modules without needing to install them, improving the speed of development.

Stripe will keep RunKit as an independent subsidiary for now. The payment processing service does have a variety of tools available that developers can incorporate into their own apps, including Atlas.

Although RunKit remains independent, in the future, its capabilities could be integrated into the core Stripe offering.