



Stride Ban provides traditional financial products and services and is a card issuer that supports various programmes.

This partnership marks a step forward for Stride Bank as it expands its payment initiatives in collaboration with important financial technology firms. By serving as the card issuer for the Affirm Card, Stride Bank intends to address the growing demand for Affirm's payment solutions.

According to the company data, as of 31 December 2024, the Affirm Card has 1.7 million active cardholders, helping consumers better manage their finances. It combines the convenience of a debit card with the option to apply for and convert eligible purchases into pay-over-time loans through the Affirm app. Cardholders benefit from being part of Affirm's extensive network, which includes 21 million active users and over 330,000 integrated merchants.

The Affirm Card allows consumers to either pay in full or choose to split eligible purchases into manageable payments, with no hidden fees. Additionally, the Affirm Card does not permit revolving credit; any interest charged is fixed and does not compound on the principal amount.

Other developments from Affirm

In March 2025, Affirm extended its agreement with J.P. Morgan Payments to provide its payment solutions to merchants leveraging the latter’s Commerce Platform. The collaboration enabled users of the Commerce Platform to offer flexible and optimised pay-over-time plans at checkout. Furthermore, by integrating Affirm at checkout, US merchants utilising the Commerce Platform were able to provide their customers with the choice to select Affirm as a payment option when completing a purchase.