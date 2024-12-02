Strevus offers Bitcoin support, digital currency compliance

According to Strevus representatives, the management solution complies with the existing Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Patriot Act requirements.

With Strevus’ technology, businesses can achieve institutional-grade regulatory compliance for their trade network and meet current and future regulations.

Strevus was founded in 2012, providing patent-pending, regulatory compliance life cycle management solutions, allowing financial institutions to keep records during transactions. Sensitive information is kept secure and helps businesses focus on growth instead.

