Streetwear marketplace startup Bump raises USD 7.5 mln

According to the startup, it already has nearly 2 million registered users. It allows them to buy and sell jackets, T-shirts, sneakers, and more amongst themselves. They can sort through the marketplace based on brand, colour, and size – and they can chat one-on-one or in groups.

The co-founders of Bump stated that the social side of the marketplace is the real opportunity for growth, and that is why they want to turn online shopping into ‘a multi-player experience’.

With the new round, Bump plans to relocate from the US to the UK, where it already employs some contractors. The funding was led by e.ventures, while Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, and other undisclosed investors also participated.