Strands collaborates with Tech Mahindra

The IT services and consulting company will leverage Strands’ AI- and big data-powered technology and financial services expertise to help its clients enhance the customer experience with personalized solutions.

Strands uses big data and advanced machine learning to provide a range of offerings including personal and business financial management, customer-linked offers, insights-driven analysis with its Engager product, and Open Banking via its API hub.

The company integrates its technology into bank’s existing systems and, by giving FIs insights into their customer’s wants and needs, delivers both relationship and smarter banking at the same time.

A multinational Indian IT, integrated engineering solutions, and BPO provider, Tech Mahindra was founded in 1986 and is based in Pune. The company is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.