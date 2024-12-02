Strands and Tech Mahindra partner for digital banking solution

According to the supplier, Strands’ AI capabilities will be used by Tech Mahindra for enabling enhanced customer experience, creation of personalized and contextual offering and will enable the company to provide insights for the generation of cross and up-sell opportunities. The solution also aims to bring about a higher customer engagement and retention rate.

Strands’ solution will be offered to Tech Mahindra’s global clientele in order to enable digital transformation, system integration and service portfolio management.

Established in 2004, Strands provides customizable money management software for financial institutions. It enables banks and merchants to anticipate customer needs and suggest next actions to increase long-term value for customers. Its portfolio includes PFM (Personal Financial Management), BFM (Business Financial Management, CLO (Customer Linked Offers), Engage (insight-driven solutions) and API (Application Programming Interface) Hub to connect multiple APIs and external services.