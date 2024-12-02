Straal launches payment solution for online and omnichannel merchants

Straal is a Polish start-up specialized in smart payment gateway services. The company’s latest solution consists of a secure payment gateway, set of smart subscription management tools, machine-learning-based performance optimization system, powerful analytical dashboard, and a top-grade anti-fraud system.

The new payments suite of solutions is available for online and omnichannel merchants from the EU, the USA and Latin America.

Straal has been selling its products mostly in the white label model. However, the company’s ambitions grew and it now aims to be “an everything-payments one-stop-shop for merchants, regardless of their radius of operations, diversity of target groups or development dynamics.”

The new solution offers several benefits for merchants who can now:

accept cards of all major organizations (one-off, recurring and one-click transactions);

accept SEPA Direct Debit transfers;

create and easily manage subscription plans;

optimize their business performance;

monitor and understand their business’ condition;

effectively protect their bottom line against payment fraud;

ensure a truly seamless shopping experience in all channels (RESTful APIs, developer-friendly SDKs).

Straal is a global provider of innovative payment solutions. It enables accepting one-off and recurring payments carried out by customers with credit and debit cards of all major organisations, initiating SEPA Direct Debit cycles and more.