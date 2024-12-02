StoreHub seals partnership with GHL for payment solutions

StoreHub offers inventory management, customer relationship management and a cloud based iPad POS. It states that its cloud infrastructure enables small and medium enterprises – retailers, boutiques, grocery stores and cafes – to manage their businesses from anywhere with an internet connection.

GHL enables StoreHub to provide its merchants a compelling offering that not just helps them manage their sales, inventory, customers and employees better but also accept credit card payments.

StoreHub offers a Bluetooth card reader that comes with a pin pad that is chip-and-pin ready and even enables merchants to process bank cards or Malaysian Electronic Payment System (MEPS) transactions including older cards that don’t have a chip on it. This also the first chip-and-pin ready mPOS terminal in the Malaysian market, it said.

The startup has over 750 clients nationwide, 90% of which have come on board in the last 12 months.