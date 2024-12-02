Sthaler, CP Plus to launch Fingopay across NHS trusts

CP Plus look set to rollout the Fingopay-operated parking technology across their NHS customer base, along with their growing volume of customers across a range of other sectors including rail, retail and supermarkets. CP Plus are the exclusive license holders of technology for the parking industry and pairing up with Sthaler’s finger vein ID technology will introduce a cashless, card-free system for people to pay for parking and verify their ID at parking sites nationwide.

According to the press release, there will be no more rooting around for change to feed the meter or being denied access when forgetting parking pass. The aim is to ease pressure on hospital car parks and enable easier public parking.