Stevens Point offers online system for paying property taxes

The system, hosted by third party GovTech Tax Pro, integrates the citys tax information and shows both how much money is owed in total as well as per installment.

Property owners can make partial payments in the system if they want to pay part of an upcoming installment early.

The online system charges additional fees: paying with an electronic check costs an extra USD 1.50 per transaction; credit card payments cost an extra 2.35% of the total plus USD 1.50 per transaction.

The city still accepts property tax payments in person and through the mail, which may be necessary for some property owners depending on how their escrow accounts are set up.

Some escrow companies mail checks to taxpayers that are made out to the city. Property owners in that arrangement will not be able to use the online system.