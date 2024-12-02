Stellar, Monero to consolidate their market cap

As such, the two digital currencies have added amounts to their market cap to solidify their holdings in higher places on the list for the top ten cryptocurrencies. Last week, Stellar Lumens became the fifth top cryptocurrency after it took over EOS. That being said, it was still behind Bitcoin Cash. Currently, Stellar fell back down in the sixth cryptocurrency place in the crypto market.

Bitcoin remains in first place, with a market cap of over USD 69 billion, however it dropped below the USD 5,000, USD 4,500 and USD 4,000 key resistance levels, then leaving it currently priced at USD 3,972.

Moreover, Stellar is up 9%, leaving it priced at USD 0.153, while Monero is at 5% increase, giving it a price of USD 57.80.