STC and Ateon sign fintech blockchain deal

Saudi-Arabia-based Ateon is a solutions provider and systems integrator for the fintech space, focusing of blockchain and cyber security, and a founding member of SAMAs FinTech Saudi Initiative.

Ateon stated that the partnership is important due to STC’s diversified ICT portfolio. According to Ateon representatives, their enterprise solutions are already helping financial institutions and banks to become early adopters of blockchain technology. The collaboration with STC envisions the development of fintech solutions for every business segment across Saudi Arabia.

STC representatives stated that they are aligned with the United Kingdoms Vison 2030 and open to adopt and accelerate blockchain, as one of the key transformational technologies, predicted to disrupt the status quo and transform businesses and governments.