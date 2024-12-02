Staxter mobile credit platform goes live in the UK

Following the launch in Germany in January 2018, it can be found at www.staxter.com/en-gb, as well as in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store.

As a financial platform, Staxter allows mobile top-up, remittance, recharge and credit storage. It will offer users a digital ecosystem to purchase gift vouchers, top up pay-as-you-go (PAYG) mobile, and enable mobile shopping, service and utility accounts.

Following registration, customers can either top-up their own prepaid mobile phone accounts or credit someone else in real-time in over 150 countries worldwide. Users can also buy or give away vouchers for immediate or scheduled receipt, as well as send personal messages via Staxter Messenger. All services are free of service and payment charge.

In the UK, prepaid credit will be automatically topped-up upon payment and the recipient notified by SMS. Buyers or recipients can have their credit codes displayed directly in the app and enter them into their smartphone. Purchased credit balances and shopping vouchers are stored in a personal Staxter profile, giving users full cost control and high flexibility.

For those receiving UK mobile top-ups, the e-voucher will be stored in the user’s account upon payment. Buyers or recipients (users) can then display and redeem their vouchers directly in the app whenever needed. Airtime sent abroad will be credited to the recipient’s mobile phone. The recipient will be notified by SMS. For security reasons, codes will never be sent by email or SMS for either types of purchase.

Further enhancements will lead to Staxter becoming the first all-in-one digital banking, payment, ecommerce top-up and storage platform. In Germany, users can already choose from a variety of vouchers for gaming and shopping that they can buy online without additional service fees to use themselves or gift to friends and family, eliminating the need for physical prepaid cards and retail shopping vouchers.