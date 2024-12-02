State Bank of India to roll out multi-modal authentication for its apps

As a result Indian citizens can use either fingerprint or face recognition, or voice recognition to authenticate themselves within the app. Furthermore, all customers having smart phone irrespective of the operating system should be able to use this feature.

In May 2018, the bank launched bidding for a contract to develop the tool. Now the Times of India reports that the plans are nearer implementation.

The bank plans to use biometrics for local mobile wallets and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. State Bank of India wants to introduce biometric authentication for its mobile banking customers in order to combat identity theft and fraud cases, noted the procurement document.