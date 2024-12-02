State Bank of India to launch mobile wallet Batua

The mobile wallet app can be used to send money to new and registered customers, book for movies, flights, hotels as well as for shopping. It also has features like reminders to settle dues, recharge and pay bills.

Customers can log into sbi.co.in and download Batua on their desktop and then load the app on their phone. The service will be available for Java-enabled mobile phones.

In August 2015, SBI launched a mobile wallet app, SBI Buddy, in collaboration with Accenture and MasterCard. The service is available to existing as well as non-SBI customers.