Startupbootcamp and DIFC ink fintech collaboration

The potential incubators will expand upon the financial free zone’s existing FinTech Hive accelerator and several other fintech initiatives, including an innovation licence scheme and USD 100 million fund to invest in startups.

Dubai International Financial Centre have declared they would focus on providing guidance and mentorship to support early stage startups during their incubation period. The two will also seek to stimulate the regional venture capital ecosystem and attract more firms to Dubai International Financial Centre, which currently has more than 1,853 actively registered companies.

Startupbootcamp has invested in and accelerated more than 200 fintech and insurtech startups to date across existing programmes in London, New York, Singapore, Amsterdam, Mexico City and Mumbai.