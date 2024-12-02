Startup Tally raises USD 50 mln for financial service automation

The company’s first product was released in 2018, and it offered an automatic credit card debt payment service. In March 2019, the company added an automatic savings account service. Tally has raised a total of USD 92 million to date.

The fintech plans to use the latest cash injection to hire software engineers, in order to develop more products, as the difficult work, which involves data aggregation, ingestion, and error correction, is already completed. The startup is now focused on deploying add-on services, such as automatic student loan management and credit score improvement.