Startup Salarium partners with mobile payment company PyxPay

Under the partnership, Salarium will have an e-wallet that can pay employees anywhere in the world. It also recently partnered with e-money providers in several ASEAN countries for local payments.

Currently, Salarium’s payroll system provides software that carries out human resource functions such as time and attendance, payroll processing, expense management, employee database management, government due computations and employee self service applications for loans, leaves and overtimes. The linkage to PyxPay’s mobile, web and prepaid platform will help offer a full-fledged payout system called SAL Pay.

SAL Pay can monetise payroll through its linkage with banks, financial institutions, private entities and other third party service suppliers.

PyxPay and Salarium’s systems are currently undergoing integration. Service will be implemented in Q2 2015. SAL Pay will then be available on both Android and iOS devices.