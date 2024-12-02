Starmount, Aurus partner for omnichannel payment solution

The two companies aim to deliver a new service that will allow retail customers using Starmount solutions to implement an omnichannel payment solution to process both in-store and ecommerce transactions.

Through this partnership with Aurus, retail customers using Starmount solutions will be able to incorporate payment as a service with their Starmount POS to manage their consumers’ payment processes separate from their POS transaction data.

Using a uniquely tailored API, the payment service allows retailers to process a multitude of payments across channels including both physical and ecommerce platforms. Retailers are able to complete the payments process by using Aurus`s technology features; these include single global tokenization across all channels for consumers who use the same card, cross-channel transaction feasibility, and acceptance of alternative tenders like PayPal across all channels.