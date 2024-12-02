Starling partners with payments platform Tribe

Tribe Payments provides all aspects of payments technology to businesses – primarily issuers and acquirers - that serve merchants and consumers using its modular platform ISAAC.

Starling’s Banking Services will allow Tribe’s customers to benefit from:

Real-time access to Faster Payments and direct access to Bacs (Direct Debits and Credits)

Integration with Starling’s PSD2-compliant APIs

Full Bank Grade Accounts with Virtual Account offering

Starling’s Banking Services` clients include the Department for Work and Pensions, the savings and investment marketplace Raisin UK and B2B payments providers Currency Cloud, Pockit, PelicanPay and Vitesse.

Starling was the first challenger bank to be a direct member of the Faster Payments Service. Starling’s Banking Services offering enables businesses – including payment service providers, retailers, corporations and fintechs - to develop and scale new products and to move money in seconds.

Through their APIs, this can be done without the need for long development lead-times and complex legal arrangements. Starling customers can pick and choose individual components, or product features.