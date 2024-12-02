Starling launches web portal in September 2019

The feature, developed with funding from the GBP 100 million Starling won from the Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) fund in February 2019, will be limited to Starling’s business account holders only at launch.

Along with its web portal, Starling also revealed that, while developing its own lending products, it’ll also be partnering directly with SME lenders to enable them to offer loans via the Starling Marketplace.

Other features being developed by Starling as part of its public commitments to the BCR include: “flexible deposit accounts, multiuser card functionality, instant invoicing, VAT management, advanced invoice financing, smart FX, supply chain finance using blockchain-based technology and secured business lending.”