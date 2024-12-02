Starling Bank secures GBP 10 mln in funding

McPike is a long-standing Starling investor, having participated heavily in previous rounds. It is understood that Starling Bank has appointed JP Morgan Chase as an advisor in the round.

This new funding gives Starling Bank a total of GBP 68 million raised, having raised a further GBP 10 million from existing investors earlier in 2018.

Allegedly, Starling is keeping a keen eye on the GBP 120 million fund pot from the RBS Remedies Fund.

The bank has also partnered with the Post Office to allow Starling current and business account customers to deposit and withdraw cash through the Post Office’s branches.