Starling Bank rolls out new debit card

The bank’s art director created the vertical design to reflect the way people use their debit cards: inserting them into ATMs and card machines in a portrait orientation, or tapping them to make contactless payments.

The bank card follows several currencies that have been redesigned vertically, with Canadas USD 10 banknote reoriented 90 degrees.

On the new card, all of the customers details, including name, card number and expiry date, is placed onto the back of the card, leaving the front minimal with just the banks name, chip and MasterCard logo. The new design is expected to increase security by making it harder to copy personal information.