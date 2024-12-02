Starling Bank rolls out 3D Secure feature

Starling Bank noted that implementing 3D Secure adds to the many ways they ensure the money is protected, helping customers to make online payments safely.

Starling Bank went on to add that for those who are paying on a website that uses 3D Secure, they will see the 3D Secure screen showing that the transaction is being processed. For some transactions, they will then see a screen where you will be required to enter a ‘one-time password’ to complete the transaction.