Starling Bank launches in-app marketplace for small businesses

According to Starling Bank, the new wave of Marketplace partners includes the launch of accounting software platform Xero and the latter will enable the bank’s 20,000 business banking customers to automatically integrate their banking transactions into the cloud accounting platform.

With the introduction of Making Tax Digital, Starling will give small business owners a head-start through the digitalization of their finances. Business customers will benefit from the partnership by saving time on manual entry and removing the risk of lost transactional data.

Starling Bank also said that its business customers will also soon be able to benefit from partnerships with insurance providers Zego and Nimbla. Additionally, partnerships with Growth Street and Funding Options will be made available to help small businesses access funding with just a few taps on their smartphone.