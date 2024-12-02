Starbucks to speed up transactions via cashless payments

The testing site – located inside the Russell Investment Center, Food & Wine reports – converted to cashless. The company has not commented on how long the test will last, but has confirmed that this is the only location currently testing the new system.

The reason behind the move is to speed-up the transaction time. More than that, the new method also reduces the risk of thefts by getting rid of physical exchange of money and eliminates bank runs.

The company has continued to see growth in its mobile app, which allows customers to order and pay ahead. Starbucks has reportedly encouraged the usage of the app with a posted sign referencing credit cards, instructing people to “Skip the Chip.”

Starbucks is just the latest to jump on the growing trend of cash-free spots. American Airlines recently transition to the system at Miami Airport.