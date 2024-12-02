Starbucks to launch mobile payment and loyalty app in India

The payment option is essentially the Starbucks’ Mobile Order & Pay app. This app basically lets one pre-order food and drinks before they reach the store, and basically jump the queue once they reach.

More than that, the app detects the users’ location and suggests the closest store, shows menu options and also lets them order and pay through the app itself. By ordering via the app, users also earn stars, which can then be used for free drinks at stores later.

Currently, Starbucks in India already has a ‘My Starbucks Rewards’ program, but it requires users to carry a card every time they visit the store. With the app, the points will be directly added to one’s account without needing to swipe the card.

In addition, Tata Global Beverages and Starbucks Coffee Company plan to open 100 stores in India by year-end.

The Mobile Order & Pay app was initially launched in the US and has since then been introduced in various other countries as well. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

What`s more, in recent news, Paytm, MobiKwik have tied up with various merchants to offer cashless payment options for consumers. Cab services like Uber and Ola as well offer options to pay without cash.