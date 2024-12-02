Starbucks to expand delivery program in US with Uber Eats

The two companies first piloted the Starbucks Delivers program in the autumn of 2018 in Miami, and have since expanded to 11 markets in the US. According to The Verge, Starbucks and Uber Eats will also collaborate on technology integration.

Orders delivered with Uber Eats can include these types of fees:

delivery fees vary for each restaurant based on location and availability of nearby couriers;

service fees equal 15% of an orders subtotal (this fee does not apply to restaurants that deliver their own orders);

small order fees apply to orders less than $10.

Prior to the Uber Eats partnership, Starbucks had worked with Postmates to deliver food and drinks in a pilot program in 2015. The collaboration never made it out of the launch market in Seattle.