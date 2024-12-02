Starbucks says 1 in 6 payments is already mobile

According to the source, this number of mobile payments accounts for 16% of all transactions at Starbucks stores. Moreover, the company adds that 90% of all mobile payments in 2013 in the US were made at Starbucks.

Starbucks has integrated payments into its its own app, which enables customers to keep a prepaid Starbucks card on their phone, enabled with automatic refills when it gets low on cash, and keep a list of favourite drinks to enhance ordering.

Starbucks has apps for both Apple iOS and Android devices. On iOS, the prepaid Starbucks card is integrated with the phones Passbook digital wallet app.

In recent news, Starbucks has revealed plans to bring its own version of `ecommerce on steroids` by launching a food and beverage delivery service in select markets during the second half of 2015.