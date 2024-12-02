Starbucks, Samsung partner for voice ordering in South Korea

The mobile order and pay technology allows customers in South Korea to order and pay for their purchases before arriving at their store. With the launch, Starbucks Coffee Korea is the first retailer to leverage Samsung’s Bixby to allow for end-to-end ordering and payment.

Bixby allows My Starbucks Rewards customers in South Korea to place an order and pay through voice recognition “on command.” The feature allows customers to speak just as if they were talking to a barista in-store, including modifying their beverage to meet their personal preference. Bixby users who are not registered on the My Starbucks Rewards program will be prompted to first enroll and then continue to place their order.

Samsung introduced Bixby in South Korea in May of 2017 on their flagship mobile devices.