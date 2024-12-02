Starbucks rolls out its mobile payments app in Indonesia

From now on, customers can make payments by scanning a barcode at the point of sale using the company’s mobile app and completing the payment using a registered Starbucks Card.

According to Starbucks, customers can register multiple Starbucks cards onto their account, all of which are linked to the Starbucks mobile app. More than that, the Starbucks Indonesia mobile app puts the latest information on Starbucks products at customers’ fingertips.

Mobile payments now account for 25% of all transactions processed in Starbucks stores across the US, the company’s COO Kevin Johnson revealed during the coffee giant’s fourth quarter earnings call earlier this month.