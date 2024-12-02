Starbucks processes 8 mln mobile payments every week

The figures represent growth of three million users and one million weekly payments since last reported results in November 2014. Mobile transactions are up three percentage points over the same time.

As well as speeding up the rollout of Mobile Order and Pay in the US in the second half of this year, Starbucks will also be making the service available in the UK and Canada before the end of 2015.

The company also revealed that it is considering the prospect of white-labelling its mobile payments platform to others.